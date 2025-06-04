'They kind of grind you with the way they play, and wear you down:' SGA on the Pacers and Thunder in NBA Finals

SGA on the Thunder's journey to the NBA Finals.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Q: From the beginning of the Thunder’s rebuild, you and Sam Presti seemed aligned. How did that relationship help shape this team?

SGA: “Honest and upfront with me from day one. I think that helped the relationship right away. You don't get that very often, especially that early. [He] seemed like a guy I can trust, and he's been that—and I just try to be the same back to him. Nothing more than just two guys with good character, trusting each other and having one common goal in mind.”

Q: As someone who values the mental side of the game, what’s your approach to staying locked in during high-pressure moments?

SGA: “Good question. Honestly, I completely plug out. I turn my TV off so there's no basketball highlights going. I don't watch basketball. I just spend time with my family, my friends, and I try to remove myself completely from basketball because it just consumes so much of my life and my day. Then, when it's time to plug back in, I’m eager to get back into it. I missed it. So yeah, I just try to find that balance of plugging in and out.”

Q: You guys have played with joy and chemistry all year. Can that still exist under the Finals spotlight?

SGA: “Yeah, I don't think we have a choice. Staying true to who we are is the reason why we're here. And we'd be doing ourselves a disservice if we change or try to be something we're not once we got here. We've had success doing so. And if we want to keep having success, we have to be who we are. And it's organic, so it's nothing we have to think about or force. It just is who we are no matter the moment.”

Q: There are four Canadians in the Finals, including yourself. What does this moment mean for Canadian basketball, and what would a title mean in the context of Steve Nash’s legacy?

SGA: “Yeah, it'll be fun. Like you said, playing with those guys... I played against Andrew when I was nine years old. It’s been an amazing journey. To see him having success, my own success, obviously Lou’s success, Ben’s success—it’s special. It’s hard to even wrap your head around. Just kids that… there were so many kids who played in the same games we played, and for us to make it to this stage is a testament to our hard work, our character, and the people around us that helped us get here.

As for Steve, he’s a pioneer for Canadian basketball—started the whole thing, I guess you can say. From the way he plays, to the way he carries himself, to his approach to the game—I learned so much from Steve being a 17-year-old kid in just two weeks of time that helped me get here. So the things he's done with Canada basketball as a whole, and just pushing the culture forward, have been amazing. And then to win a title on top of everything that's happened this year would be special.

I've said this so many times, but I don't play for the individual stuff. I don't play for anything else besides winning. And I never have my whole life. When I was nine years old, I played to win the OBA championship. When I was 20, I played to win the SEC championship. And now I’m 26, and I want to win the NBA championship. It's always about winning for me.”

Q: You said before Game 7 of the Denver series that nerves were creeping in. What are you feeling now with the Finals approaching?

SGA: “Yeah, it’s been a little bit different—obviously a situation I've never been in before. It's been fun. As these playoffs go on, you get better at controlling the situations, controlling your emotions, understanding what's coming. But it’s been a long week to wait. The days feel slow. I’ve figured out how to navigate through all the emotions and nerves and the waiting process, which is just plugging into my loved ones—trying not to stress so much and just enjoy life and stay in the moment.”

Q: With so much time since the Conference Finals, have you had a chance to reflect on this historic season?

SGA: “Honestly, not really. I've been so focused on just Game 1—trying to be the best version of myself for this group and making sure we're clicking on all cylinders on the biggest stage of our careers. That’s been the front of my mind and all I’ve really been worried about when I do worry about basketball. So to answer your question—I haven’t taken the time to look back and see all the things we’ve done. But I will when it’s all over, for sure.”

Q: You’ve seen elite offenses in the West. What makes the Pacers a unique challenge?

SGA: “Yeah, like you said, every team has their strengths and weaknesses. They’re a very fast team. I think above all, they understand how they're playing, and they’re very stubborn in their approach. They kind of grind you with the way they play and wear you down. You don’t get here without being a really good team on both ends, and they’re that. We know that coming into the game. But yeah, they know their identity and they stick to it no matter what.”