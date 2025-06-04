Underdog Fantasy player props for Thunder-Pacers, Game 1 of NBA Finals 2025: SGA, Haliburton predictions

SportsLine's model revealed free NBA prop picks on Underdog Fantasy for Tyrese Haliburton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams in Pacers vs. Thunder in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

The 2025 NBA Finals get underway on Thursday when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of the series. The Thunder advanced to the Finals by defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (29.8 points, 6.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds per game) and Jalen Williams (20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists per game) lead the way for OKC. Indiana defeated the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals and is paced by Tyrese Haliburton (18.8 points, 9.8 assists, 5.7 rebounds per game) and Pascal Siakam (21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game).

Haliburton had a massive series for the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, and SportsLine's model is backing one of his props for NBA Underdog Fantasy picks on Thursday. Which NBA player props should you target on Underdog Fantasy for Thunder vs. Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and how can you use this Underdog Fantasy bonus code to earn up to $1,000 in bonus credits?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. One of the Data Scientists behind the model, Stephen Oh (@StephenOhCBS), analyzed the sim results and broke down the supporting evidence to reveal which player props have the best value for Thunder vs. Pacers, Game 1.

Best Thunder vs. Pacers Game 1 NBA Finals props on Underdog Fantasy:

Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 points (1.04x) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 29.5 points (0.69x) Jalen Williams Over 4.5 assists (0.91x)

Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 points (1.04x)

Haliburton has kept his per game averages in points, assists, and rebounds fairly consistent from regular season to postseason play. The former Iowa State standout was outstanding in Indiana's Eastern Conference Finals series against the New York Knicks, and enters Game 1 of the NBA Finals averaging 18.8 points per game during the playoffs. SportsLine's model is projecting Haliburton to finish with 19.5 points on Thursday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 29.5 points (0.69x)

The 2025 NBA MVP is one of the smoothest scorers in the league, and has a knack for creating free-throw attempts. The former Kentucky standout led the NBA in scoring during the regular season, averaging 32.7 points per game. SGA enters the NBA Finals averaging 29.8 points per game during the postseason, with SportsLine's model projecting him to finish with 33.7 points in Game 1.

Jalen Williams Over 4.5 assists (0.91x)

Williams has played at an extremely high level for the Thunder during the postseason, setting himself up for a massive payday when his current contract expires following the 2025-26 season. Williams averaged a career-high 5.1 assists per game during the regular season, and is averaging 5.3 during the playoffs. SportsLine's model is projecting him to finish with 5.4 assists in Game 1 on Thursday.

