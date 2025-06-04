Brent Swadley files motion to disqualify Oklahoma Attorney General from involvement in criminal case against him

Brent Swadley, owner of Swadley's Bar-B-Q, files motion to disqualify Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond in case of alleged fraud against the state.

By: Destini Pittman

On Tuesday, Brent Swadley filed a motion to disqualify Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and his office from further involvement in the criminal case against him.

Swadley’s Bar-B-Q owners, Brent Swadley and Timothy Raymond Hooper, along with Curtis Ray Breuklander, are charged with one felony count of conspiracy to defraud the state and five felony counts of presenting false or fraudulent claims against the state.

In January 2023, it was announced that the Office of the Attorney General would assume responsibility for working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in the Swadley case.

In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Swadley family said there are serious concerns about public comments Drummond has made about the case. The statement said the comments “raised questions about political motivations and potential violations of professional conduct standards.”

Tuesday evening, the Attorney General’s Office said it “will vigorously oppose the motion to disqualify.”

The full statement released by the Swadley family spokesperson can be read below.

"Today, Brent Swadley filed a motion to disqualify Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and his office from further involvement in the prosecution of the criminal case against him. This action was taken to uphold the integrity of the judicial process and ensure a fair and impartial trial under the law.

The motion outlines serious concerns regarding Attorney General Drummond’s repeated public comments about the case which have raised questions about political motivations and potential violations of professional conduct standards. These extrajudicial statements threaten to prejudice public perception and undermine the due process rights of the accused.

An opinion of a leading expert on legal ethics who reviewed the matter was filed with the motion.

There is nothing more fundamental to our legal system than the principles of fairness and integrity of the judicial process, particularly in criminal proceedings. The process should be free from political influence or pre-judgment statements by public officials that heighten public condemnation of the accused before a fair trial on the merits.

Mr. Swadley is seeking judicial review of the Attorney General’s conduct to preserve the impartiality of the proceedings and maintain the public’s confidence in Oklahoma’s judicial system."

Swadley Family Spokesperson

