Tom Pastrano tracks rotation near Choctaw as conditions shift

By: Graham Dowers

-

Storm activity near Choctaw prompted close monitoring Tuesday as broad rotation and shifting cloud structures developed in the area, according to storm chaser Tom Pastrano.

Pastrano reported that a wall cloud previously showing signs of rotation had stopped spinning about ten minutes prior. However, he noted that a new cloud formation nearby appeared to be starting to rotate.

As of now, no tornado has been confirmed in the area. Weather conditions continue to be monitored.

