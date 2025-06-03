Tom Pastrano tracks rotation near Choctaw as conditions shift

Storm activity near Choctaw prompted close monitoring Tuesday as broad rotation and shifting cloud structures developed in the area.

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, 4:40 pm

By: Graham Dowers


CHOCTAW, Okla. -

Storm activity near Choctaw prompted close monitoring Tuesday as broad rotation and shifting cloud structures developed in the area, according to storm chaser Tom Pastrano.

Pastrano reported that a wall cloud previously showing signs of rotation had stopped spinning about ten minutes prior. However, he noted that a new cloud formation nearby appeared to be starting to rotate.

As of now, no tornado has been confirmed in the area. Weather conditions continue to be monitored.

Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

