Wall cloud observed in southeast Oklahoma City with weak rotation

A weakly rotating wall cloud was spotted in southeast Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon, though storm trackers say it is unlikely to produce a tornado.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A wall cloud with weak rotation was spotted in southeast Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon, according to a storm chaser monitoring the system.

Tom Pastrano reported seeing rising scud clouds and northwest winds feeding into the base of the wall cloud, indicating some atmospheric rotation. However, he noted the feature appeared weak and unlikely to develop into a tornado.

The observation comes as storms continue moving across central Oklahoma. No tornado warnings have been issued for the area as of Tuesday afternoon.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather aware as conditions continue to evolve.

