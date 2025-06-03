Confirmed tornado reported near Perry

A confirmed tornado was reported near Perry, Oklahoma.

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, 4:15 pm

By: Graham Dowers


PERRY, Okla. -

Storm chaser Brandon Welles reported a confirmed tornado northwest of Perry Monday evening, though no visual confirmation of the funnel reaching the ground was made.

Brandon Welles was tracking the storm from approximately four miles northwest of Perry, said he did not see the tornado due to poor visibility in the area. He noted that the storm had moved north and northeast of his location by the time of his report.

Despite the confirmation, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Weather officials continue to monitor the system as it moves through northern Oklahoma.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

