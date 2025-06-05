Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise to MVP: From rookie to OKC's star

In just seven years, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has gone from an overlooked rookie to the NBA’s Most Valuable Player and the face of a resurgent Thunder franchise. How did he get here?

By: Bella Roddy

-

2018: Drafted and Dealt

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected 11th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets but was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 10.8 points per game in his rookie season and started in all six of the Clippers’ playoff games that year.

2019: The Blockbuster Trade

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Gilgeous-Alexander was included in a major trade in July 2019, sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a deal that brought Paul George to the Clippers. The Thunder also acquired Danilo Gallinari and five first-round draft picks in a trade that would reshape both franchises. (CBS Sports)

2020: The Bubble Season

Image Provided By: Associated Press

In his first season with the Thunder, SGA helped lead the team to a surprise playoff appearance in the NBA Bubble. He averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game during the regular season, showing signs of his future star power.

2021: Injury Setback

Image Provided By: Associated Press

The 2020–21 season was derailed by injury. Gilgeous-Alexander was limited to 35 games due to a torn plantar fascia. Despite the setback, he remained optimistic about the team’s future.

2021: Contract Extension

That summer, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a five-year, $172 million contract extension with the Thunder. When asked about the team’s direction, he said, “I don’t think we’ll be losing much longer.” (CBS Sports)

2022: A Leap Forward

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Returning healthy, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged over 24 points per game and continued to develop into one of the league’s most dynamic guards.

2023: All-Star and All-NBA

Gilgeous-Alexander was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in 2023 and earned All-NBA First Team honors, cementing his place among the game’s elite. He also won the Northern Star Award, given annually to Canada’s top athlete.

Image Provided By: Associated Press

2024: Another All-Star Season

Image Provided By: Associated Press

He followed up with another All-Star and All-NBA campaign in 2023–24, averaging 30.1 points per game and helping lead the Thunder to a strong playoff showing.

2025: MVP and Western Conference Champion

Image Provided By: Associated Press

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander led the NBA in scoring with 32.7 points per game, along with 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds. He guided the Thunder to a 68–14 record—the best in the league—and was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. (AP Sports)

He also earned Western Conference Finals MVP honors after averaging 31.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in a five-game series win over the Timberwolves. (CBS Sports)