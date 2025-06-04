Stray bullet from neighbor's dispute ends SE OKC man's life

A metro woman admitted to police her "anger issues" led to a shooting where a stray bullet killed her next-door neighbor last Friday.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A metro woman admitted to police her "anger issues" led to a shooting where a stray bullet killed her next-door neighbor last Friday. Police said the bullet went through a wall, killing 45-year-old Billy Sorrels while he was sitting on his bed.

Police records showed this is not the first time Elisha Kirby, 30, has been in jail for firing a gun. The first shooting arrest was in February when she injured herself. Now, Kirby is in jail on a second-degree murder charge.

Police were called to a home near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnylane Road to investigate a shooting late Friday night. Officers found Sorrels collapsed dead on his front porch, bleeding from his face.

Police said Sorrels was sitting on his bed when he was shot. A 12-year-old boy sat near him, playing video games.

“Bullet apparently just narrowly missed the kid,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators initially thought Sorrels shot himself after finding a rifle near his bed and they left the scene. However, the victim's family called police to come back out after finding a bullet hole in the wall.

“Investigators were able to piece together where the shot came from,” said Knight.

Police said Kirby, who lives next door, fired the gun during an argument with a woman.

“The bullet has to go somewhere,” said Knight. “It went right through a wall, struck the man, ultimately killing him.”

Kirby was arrested and taken to police headquarters for questioning. Police noted in an arrest affidavit that Kirby confessed to shooting the gun and that she has anger issues. Kirby told investigators she thought she shot the gun in the air and did not mean to shoot at the victim's home.

“Where residences are crowded together, it’s never a good idea to discharge a firearm because that bullet is going somewhere and if it hits somebody, it can certainly kill them like it did in this case,” said Knight.

Police said a security guard for the complex called 911 after hearing the gunshot. Investigators found video that showed residents running to help the victim.

Kirby has not been formally charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office.