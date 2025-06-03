How social media helped turn an OKC bakery into a community favorite for Thunder-themed treats

An Oklahoma City bakery is rallying the community and gaining viral attention with Thunder-themed treats as the team heads to the NBA Finals.

By: Anna Denison

A metro bakery is scoring big with fans and foodies alike, thanks to its Thunder-inspired treats that have taken social media by storm.

OKC Sweets, located in Oklahoma City, is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month, and what better way to mark the occasion than riding the wave of Thunder fever as the team heads to the NBA Finals?

Owner Stefanie Embree, who opened the bakery in June 2020, said the playoff run inspired her team to start baking themed treats, beginning with just a few items on game days. However, as the Thunder continued to win, so did the demand for sweets.

“We started out with just a couple of things,” she said. “And then with each game we just added more until it, like, suddenly was just a full-blown Thunder case. We do mini cakes, cookies, cupcakes — everything is Thunder-themed — and the community is so excited about it.”





What began as a fun way to support the team has exploded into a social media phenomenon, largely driven by TikTok.

“About a month or so ago, I really started pushing things out onto TikTok, and before I knew it, our cases took off,” she said. “I would say probably one out of every three people found us on TikTok. We were on their For You page. It’s been so much fun.”





In addition to NBA playoff treats, OKC Sweets has also leaned into other local sports hype, including themed items for the Women’s College World Series, held annually in Oklahoma City.

“I told my husband, I think we’re just basically a sports bakery now,” she said.

She said her business has loved being a part of something bigger, that the whole city can celebrate.

“It’s something that literally our entire city can be excited about,” she said. “We’ve all come together, we are all just one big happy family right now supporting the Thunder and cheering them on. And it’s awesome that my bakery gets to be a part of that.”



