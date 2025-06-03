Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck on Highway 7 near Sulphur

An 81-year-old motorcyclist from Mill Creek was killed in a crash with a semi-truck on Highway 7 near Sulphur.

By: Graham Dowers

-

An 81-year-old man from Mill Creek died Monday evening after his motorcycle collided with a semi-truck east of Sulphur in Murray County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the crash happened around 8:37 p.m. on State Highway 7 near Fletcher Road, approximately three miles east of Sulphur.

Troopers say Alfred E. Pitman was riding a motorcycle eastbound behind a tractor-trailer. As the driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to turn right, Pitman struck the back of the truck.

Authorities say Murray County EMS transported Pitman to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and its passenger were unharmed.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.