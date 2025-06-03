Blooming into Greatness: Thunder fans invited to celebrate NBA Finals in Oklahoma City

A new fan experience is coming to Thunder Up in the Park ahead of the NBA Finals. Learn more about ESPN's "Blooming into Greatness."

By: Summer Miller

Thunder fans can experience a larger-than-life art exhibit ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

ESPN announced its "Blooming into Greatness" fan experience, including floral sculptures that pay tribute to the Thunder's success.

The event is free, and fans are welcome to take pictures and add floral blossoms to the art piece.

You can find the sculptures during Thunder Up in the Park at the Scisscortail Park Plaza.

The event starts at 4 p.m. on June 5, the night of Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers.

Tipoff for Game 1 is 7:30 p.m. inside the Paycom Center.