Blooming into Greatness: Thunder fans invited to celebrate NBA Finals in Oklahoma City

A new fan experience is coming to Thunder Up in the Park ahead of the NBA Finals. Learn more about ESPN's "Blooming into Greatness."

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, 5:19 am

By: Summer Miller


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thunder fans can experience a larger-than-life art exhibit ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

ESPN announced its "Blooming into Greatness" fan experience, including floral sculptures that pay tribute to the Thunder's success.

The event is free, and fans are welcome to take pictures and add floral blossoms to the art piece.

You can find the sculptures during Thunder Up in the Park at the Scisscortail Park Plaza.

The event starts at 4 p.m. on June 5, the night of Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers.

RELATED: NBA Finals: Early look at Thunder vs Pacers

Tipoff for Game 1 is 7:30 p.m. inside the Paycom Center.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 3rd, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025