Grady County deputies stop fake 'K9 Narcotics Sheriff' vehicle

Grady County deputies seize imposter 'K9 Narcotics Sheriff' vehicle. Unlicensed, equipped with emergency lights.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Grady County deputies pulled over a vehicle with the words " K9 Narcotics Sheriff on the back. Deputies say this vehicle is not associated with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle, which had no license plate, was pulled over after authorities received multiple complaints vehicle speeding.

Deputies say that while impounding the vehicle, they discovered that it was fully equipped with emergency lights.

In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Gary Boggess said,

"This vehicle does not meet the state statute requirements to be an authorized emergency vehicle and shouldn’t have been equipped as such."

﻿