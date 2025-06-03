Grady County deputies stop fake 'K9 Narcotics Sheriff' vehicle

Grady County deputies seize imposter 'K9 Narcotics Sheriff' vehicle. Unlicensed, equipped with emergency lights.

Monday, June 2nd 2025, 9:59 pm

By: Destini Pittman


GRADY COUNTY, Okla. -

Grady County deputies pulled over a vehicle with the words " K9 Narcotics Sheriff on the back. Deputies say this vehicle is not associated with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle, which had no license plate, was pulled over after authorities received multiple complaints vehicle speeding.

Deputies say that while impounding the vehicle, they discovered that it was fully equipped with emergency lights.

In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Gary Boggess said,

"This vehicle does not meet the state statute requirements to be an authorized emergency vehicle and shouldn’t have been equipped as such."

﻿
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 2nd, 2025

June 3rd, 2025

June 2nd, 2025

June 2nd, 2025

Top Headlines

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025