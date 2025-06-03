Man arrested after gunfire during Guthrie welfare check

A 69-year-old man was taken into custody Monday evening after allegedly firing a weapon during a welfare check at a home on West Oklahoma Avenue, according to the Guthrie Police Department.

By: Destini Pittman

Officers were dispatched to the residence after receiving a request for a welfare check. Once on the scene, the first officer on the scene reported hearing screams and the sound of glass breaking inside the home.

After another officer arrived, officers knocked on the front door and announced their presence. According to police, several gunshots were heard coming from inside the house. Officers, unsure how many people were inside or whether someone was being shot, forced entry by kicking open the front door.

As soon as they breached the door, officers were met with gunfire from inside. The shots struck the door, but no officers were injured.

Officers then began giving commands to the people inside. A man then exited the home unarmed but refused to follow orders to lie on the ground. To prevent him from re-entering the house, one officer deployed a less-lethal impact weapon, striking the suspect twice.

The man, identified as Jody Goad, fell to the ground and was taken into custody without further incident.

Charges will be submitted to the district attorney’s office following the conclusion of the investigation.