Chickasha home linked to Fentanyl distribution demolished

By: Destini Pittman

-

A home that was a distribution point for fentanyl and other illegal drugs in Chickasha was demolished Monday, according to the Grady County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has served three search warrants at this residence within the last year and a half and responded to numerous calls for service in the area due to the foot traffic coming and going from this residence.

Authorities say it is not their desire to destroy the home but, with the repeated poor decisions from the resident this unfortunately was the consequence.

In a post on Facebook, they said,

"Today through a joint effort with City of Chickasha Community Development the nuisance residence (drug house) located at 1328 South 10th street was demolished. This residence has been the distribution point for fentanyl and other illegal drugs. The Sheriff’s Office has served three separate search warrants at this residence within the last year and a half and responded to numerous calls for service in the area due to the foot traffic coming and going from this residence. Please understand it’s not our desire to destroy a home but, with the repeated poor decisions from the resident this unfortunately was the consequence. Also understand that we WILL NOT allow illegal drug activity in Grady County. We are going to in joint effort with other law enforcement agencies put a stop to illegal drug trafficking."

Sheriff Gary Boggess