Service road near WB I-44 and I-240 narrowed due to crash
The service road near westbound Interstate 44 and Interstate 240 is narrowed due to a crash, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Monday, June 2nd 2025, 3:55 pm
By:
Destini Pittman
Drivers should use caution in this area and expect delays.
This is a developing story; refresh this page for updates.
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.