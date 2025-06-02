Summer feeding program offers free meals to Oklahoma children

Regional Food Bank is providing thousands of free meals to Oklahoma kids through summer. Find the nearest meal collection site.

By: Dylan Stieber

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is providing free meals to children all summer through its annual program.

Now through August 8, the summer feeding program is offering free meals and snacks to kids aged 18 and under at nearly 120 sites across central and western Oklahoma.

“When school releases for summer, thousands of children lose access to the nutritious meals they count on,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of the Regional Food Bank.

The program is made possible through a partnership between the Regional Food Bank, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Love’s Travel Stops is also partnering with the food bank for a second year to help provide more meals to Oklahoma children.

“Last summer, we funded nearly 500,000 meals. We believe ensuring children have access to food is one of the most meaningful ways we can invest in their future, and we’re excited to help again this year,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer of Love's.

Some locations allow meals to be taken home while others require meals to be eaten on site.

For more information on site locations and meal times, click here.