Heat alert in effect: EMSA issues first alert of 2025

Monday, June 2nd 2025, 10:11 am
EMSA has issued its first medical heat alert of 2025 after multiple heat-related illnesses over the weekend.
A medical heat alert is issued when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.
Paramedics responded to 7 suspected heat-related illnesses in EMSA's OKC service area, according to a spokesperson.
Of those calls, 3 people were hospitalized.
EMSA is reminding people to take precautions when spending time outside in the heat:
The heat alert will remain in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related call volume drop significantly.
June 2nd, 2025
April 18th, 2025