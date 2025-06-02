Heat alert in effect: EMSA issues first alert of 2025

EMSA issues first heat alert of the year after responding to multiple heat-related illness calls. Here's how you can stay cool and safe.

By: Summer Miller

EMSA has issued its first medical heat alert of 2025 after multiple heat-related illnesses over the weekend.

A medical heat alert is issued when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

Paramedics responded to 7 suspected heat-related illnesses in EMSA's OKC service area, according to a spokesperson.

Of those calls, 3 people were hospitalized.

EMSA is reminding people to take precautions when spending time outside in the heat:

Pre-hydration. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes and a wide-brimmed hat if working outside. Limit alcohol and caffeine Check on elderly neighbors Keep a cell phone with you when outdoors.

The heat alert will remain in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related call volume drop significantly.