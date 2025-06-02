1 stabbed in NE OKC, multiple people detained

Multiple people were detained after a stabbing Sunday night in Oklahoma City, police say.

Monday, June 2nd 2025, 4:44 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday evening in northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the stabbing happened just after 10 p.m. near Northeast 50th Street and North Lincoln Boulevard.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital.

Officers have not yet identified a suspect, but police detained multiple people as the investigation continues.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 2nd, 2025

June 2nd, 2025

May 30th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 2nd, 2025

June 2nd, 2025

June 2nd, 2025

June 2nd, 2025