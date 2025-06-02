1 stabbed in NE OKC, multiple people detained

Multiple people were detained after a stabbing Sunday night in Oklahoma City, police say.

By: Christian Hans

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday evening in northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the stabbing happened just after 10 p.m. near Northeast 50th Street and North Lincoln Boulevard.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital.

Officers have not yet identified a suspect, but police detained multiple people as the investigation continues.