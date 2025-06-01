Timmons and Harrison set to face off in June 3 debate for Oklahoma HD 97 seat

House District 97 candidates Aletia Timmons and JeKia Harrison will debate on June 3 in a public forum hosted by NonDoc and News 9 ahead of the June 10 Democratic primary.

By: Graham Dowers

Voters in northeast Oklahoma City will get a closer look at the two candidates vying for House District 97 when Aletia Timmons and JeKia Harrison meet in a live debate on Tuesday, June 3.

Hosted by NonDoc and News 9, the event will begin at 5:45 p.m. at the Metro Tech District Center auditorium, 1900 Springlake Drive. It is free and open to the public, with a livestream available on News9.com, NonDoc’s Facebook page, and News 9’s YouTube channel.

The debate comes ahead of the June 10 Democratic primary election, which will decide the HD 97 seat since no Republican candidates filed to run. The seat was previously held by Rep. Jason Lowe, who left the Legislature earlier this year after being elected to the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners.

Moderated by NonDoc Editor in Chief Tres Savage and News 9 State Capitol reporter Haley Hetrick, the debate will feature questions written and asked by professional journalists. The conversation is expected to explore the candidates' views on key issues affecting northeast Oklahoma City and surrounding communities like Spencer, Forest Park, and Lake Aluma.

Timmons, a 64-year-old former Oklahoma County District Court judge, resigned from the bench in March to run for the seat. She previously practiced civil rights and employment law for more than a decade. Harrison, 35, is a community advocate and legislative assistant in the Oklahoma House who also runs a political consulting firm.

The debate is part of NonDoc’s 2025 debate series, supported by AARP Oklahoma, the Scholars Strategy Network, and the Oklahoma District Council of the Urban Land Institute.