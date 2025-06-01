New affordable housing project underway in downtown Oklahoma City

Alley's End, downtown Oklahoma City's largest affordable housing project, is now under construction and will offer 211 units for low-to-moderate income residents.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A major affordable housing development is now under construction in downtown Oklahoma City, aiming to bring more than 200 new residences to the area near the Paycom Center.

Called Alley's End, the 211-unit project is being built at the corner of N.W. 4th Street and E.K. Gaylord Boulevard. Once complete, it will be the largest affordable housing development in downtown Oklahoma City’s history.

Thanks to funding from the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency through state and federal Affordable Housing Tax Credits and Multifamily Bonds, the project will offer housing to residents earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income.

The development’s central location will allow future tenants, including those working at the Paycom Center or for the Oklahoma City Thunder, to walk or take the OKC Streetcar to work. Alley's End is expected to open next summer.