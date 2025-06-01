OKCPS Offers Meals to Children in June

Free meals throughout June from OKCPS for Oklahoma City kids aged 1-18. Check participating schools and unique off-site feeding locations.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

Oklahoma City Public Schools has announced it's School Nutrition Services division is committed to providing children with meals throughout the month of June.

From Monday, June 2 through Friday June 27, kids aged 1-18 can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at designated OKCPS locations.

With the help of community partners, OKCPS will also provide off-site summer meals at various locations throughout the metro.

Head to the official website for more information and hours.

Meal Eligibility and Requirements:

Open to children ages 1-18 Children must be present to receive meals Meals must be consumed onsite No student ID required

Participating Schools

Coolidge Elementary - 5212 S Villa Ave, OKC Eugene Field Elementary - 1515 N Klein Ave, OKC Fillmore Elementary - 5200 S Blackwelder Ave, OKC Hayes Elementary - 6900 S Byers Ave, OKC Kaiser Elementary - 3101 Lyon Blvd, OKC Nichols Hills Elementary - 1301 W Wilshire Blvd, OKC Spencer Elementary - 8900 NE 50th St, Spencer Douglass High School - 900 N Martin Luther King Ave, OKC Rogers Middle School - 4000 Spencer Rd, Spencer U.S. Grant High School - 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave, OKC

Off-Site Summer Feeding Locations

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church

(2717 W. Hefner Rd.,)

June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Thursday NOT serving Thursday, June 19th Not serving on Fridays Breakfast: 7:30am – 8:30am Lunch: 11:00am – 12:00pm

Hope Community Center

(8125 S. Walker Ave)

June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Wednesday NOT serving Thursday, June 19th Not serving on Thursdays and Fridays Lunch: 11:00am – 12:00pm

Latino Community Development Agency

(420 SW 10th St.)

June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday Not serving Thursday, June 19th Breakfast: 9:00am-9:45am Lunch: 11:00am – 12:00pm

OKC Riversport

(800 Riversport Dr.)

June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday Not serving Thursday, June 19th Breakfast: 7:15am – 8:15am Lunch: 11:00am-12:00pm

Alpha Community Foundation, Garden Oaks Community Center

(3401 NE 16th St)