OKCPS Offers Meals to Children in June

Free meals throughout June from OKCPS for Oklahoma City kids aged 1-18. Check participating schools and unique off-site feeding locations.

Saturday, May 31st 2025, 8:45 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Public Schools has announced it's School Nutrition Services division is committed to providing children with meals throughout the month of June.

From Monday, June 2 through Friday June 27, kids aged 1-18 can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at designated OKCPS locations.

With the help of community partners, OKCPS will also provide off-site summer meals at various locations throughout the metro.

Head to the official website for more information and hours.

Meal Eligibility and Requirements:

  1. Open to children ages 1-18
  2. Children must be present to receive meals
  3. Meals must be consumed onsite
  4. No student ID required

Participating Schools

  1. Coolidge Elementary - 5212 S Villa Ave, OKC
  2. Eugene Field Elementary - 1515 N Klein Ave, OKC
  3. Fillmore Elementary - 5200 S Blackwelder Ave, OKC
  4. Hayes Elementary - 6900 S Byers Ave, OKC
  5. Kaiser Elementary - 3101 Lyon Blvd, OKC
  6. Nichols Hills Elementary - 1301 W Wilshire Blvd, OKC
  7. Spencer Elementary - 8900 NE 50th St, Spencer
  8. Douglass High School - 900 N Martin Luther King Ave, OKC
  9. Rogers Middle School - 4000 Spencer Rd, Spencer
  10. U.S. Grant High School - 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave, OKC

Off-Site Summer Feeding Locations

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church 

(2717 W. Hefner Rd.,)

  1. June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Thursday 
  2. NOT serving Thursday, June 19th    
  3. Not serving on Fridays 
  4. Breakfast: 7:30am – 8:30am
  5. Lunch: 11:00am – 12:00pm

Hope Community Center 

(8125 S. Walker Ave)

  1. June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Wednesday 
  2. NOT serving Thursday, June 19th
  3. Not serving on Thursdays and Fridays
  4. Lunch: 11:00am – 12:00pm

Latino Community Development Agency 

(420 SW 10th St.) 

  1. June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday 
  2. Not serving Thursday, June 19th 
  3. Breakfast: 9:00am-9:45am
  4. Lunch: 11:00am – 12:00pm

OKC Riversport

(800 Riversport Dr.)

  1. June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday 
  2. Not serving Thursday, June 19th 
  3. Breakfast: 7:15am – 8:15am
  4. Lunch: 11:00am-12:00pm

Alpha Community Foundation, Garden Oaks Community Center 

(3401 NE 16th St)

  1. June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday 
  2. Not serving Thursday June 19th 
  3. Breakfast: 9:00am-9:45am 
  4. Lunch: 11:00am – 12:00pm
