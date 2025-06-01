OKCPS Offers Meals to Children in June

Oklahoma City Public Schools has announced it's School Nutrition Services division is committed to providing children with meals throughout the month of June.
From Monday, June 2 through Friday June 27, kids aged 1-18 can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at designated OKCPS locations.
With the help of community partners, OKCPS will also provide off-site summer meals at various locations throughout the metro.
Head to the official website for more information and hours.
Meal Eligibility and Requirements:
- Open to children ages 1-18
- Children must be present to receive meals
- Meals must be consumed onsite
- No student ID required
Participating Schools
- Coolidge Elementary - 5212 S Villa Ave, OKC
- Eugene Field Elementary - 1515 N Klein Ave, OKC
- Fillmore Elementary - 5200 S Blackwelder Ave, OKC
- Hayes Elementary - 6900 S Byers Ave, OKC
- Kaiser Elementary - 3101 Lyon Blvd, OKC
- Nichols Hills Elementary - 1301 W Wilshire Blvd, OKC
- Spencer Elementary - 8900 NE 50th St, Spencer
- Douglass High School - 900 N Martin Luther King Ave, OKC
- Rogers Middle School - 4000 Spencer Rd, Spencer
- U.S. Grant High School - 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave, OKC
Off-Site Summer Feeding Locations
Chapel Hill United Methodist Church
(2717 W. Hefner Rd.,)
- June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Thursday
- NOT serving Thursday, June 19th
- Not serving on Fridays
- Breakfast: 7:30am – 8:30am
- Lunch: 11:00am – 12:00pm
Hope Community Center
(8125 S. Walker Ave)
- June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Wednesday
- NOT serving Thursday, June 19th
- Not serving on Thursdays and Fridays
- Lunch: 11:00am – 12:00pm
Latino Community Development Agency
(420 SW 10th St.)
- June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday
- Not serving Thursday, June 19th
- Breakfast: 9:00am-9:45am
- Lunch: 11:00am – 12:00pm
OKC Riversport
(800 Riversport Dr.)
- June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday
- Not serving Thursday, June 19th
- Breakfast: 7:15am – 8:15am
- Lunch: 11:00am-12:00pm
Alpha Community Foundation, Garden Oaks Community Center
(3401 NE 16th St)
- June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday
- Not serving Thursday June 19th
- Breakfast: 9:00am-9:45am
- Lunch: 11:00am – 12:00pm