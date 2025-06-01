Pursuit ends in crash and foot chase after police find active warrant

A suspect is in custody after police say a suspect fled a traffic stop around Southwest 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Authorities say the man had an active warrant in McClain County.

After losing initial contact, police continued the pursuit down Penn where the suspect sped through streets until dodging a red light and another car where he lost control. The suspect hit an electrical pole and was found unconscious. He was later transported to the hospital.

Street lights are down along Penn according to our reports, and OG&E are on scene assessing the damage and repair efforts.

Officers say no further injuries were reported.
