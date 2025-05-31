NBA Finals: Holmgren's growth and resolve fuel Thunder's title push

Thunder center Chet Holmgren reflects on playoff growth, injury recovery, and team focus ahead of the 2025 NBA Finals.

By: Graham Dowers

Thunder center-forward Chet Holmgren spoke about the growth he and his team have experienced ahead of the NBA Finals. Speaking to journalists at a press conference in Oklahoma City Saturday, Holmgren talked about the team's adaptability, past injuries, and the playoff mindset that has shaped their run.

1. Every series brought new challenges

Holmgren said each playoff series provided tests that were physically, mentally, and strategically demanding. However, Holmgren said, the team learned to adapt quickly, especially when they faced new defense strategies from opponents. "Every single game gave us a different challenge… and I feel like we did a good job of adjusting," he said.

2. Growth through adversity

From a seven-game battle with Denver to high-stakes moments in Minnesota, Holmgren said each experience helped the team grow. He noted Game 7 against Denver and Game 4 in Minnesota as moments that built confidence.

3. Mental toughness shaped by injury recovery

Holmgren said being bedridden and unable to walk is a moment that continues to shape his perspective. “It's such a blessing... If anybody can say it’s not guaranteed, it’s me,” he said. Holmgren said that recovery period only made him appreciate his current opportunities even more.

4. Focused on improvement, not reflection

When asked about his own performance, Holmgren said he hasn’t had time for reflection. “I’m still kind of looking where I can be better,” Holmgren said, what he's focusing on now is real-time improvement and strengthening his ability to adapt to opposing defenses on the fly.

5. Thunder fans are making an impact

Holmgren praised the intensity and support of Thunder fans, calling them “a sixth player out there.” Holmgren had one good-natured critique for the fans, though. While their enthusiasm carries the team through highs and lows on the court, fans' high volume occasionally makes on-court communication difficult.

6. Embracing the moment, with perspective

Holmgren said he’s aware of the Thunder’s past and his own childhood admiration of the team. But he's also staying grounded. “I’m trying not to think about too much outside of what we need to do to prepare,” he said.

