NBA Finals: Thunder's Daigneault focuses on rest and growth

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault highlights rest, player growth, and key playoff lessons as the team prepares for the NBA Finals.

By: Graham Dowers

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for the NBA Finals after a hard-fought postseason, Head Coach Mark Daigneault talked to journalists in Oklahoma City Saturday about how the team is approaching its final stretch. Daigneault said there's value in rest after a series that's already been physically intense. Coach Daigneault also talked about the maturity of the young stars on the team, and the lessons they've learned from Minnesota and Denver on the road to the finals.

1. Rest and rhythm are key during playoff breaks

Daigneault said it's important for the team to rest after a grueling playoff stretch. The team took two full days off before they got back to preparing for the final round. He said maintaining both physical readiness and on-court sharpness is a challenge, but something they’ve managed before between series.

2. Chet Holmgren’s playoff impact goes beyond stats

Daigneault praised Holmgren’s composure after returning from a hip injury. Daigneault said Holmgren's playoff experience is helping him grow. He credited the team for making space for Holmgren’s return, which he said has made the team “more complete” and raised their ceiling.

3. The Minnesota series offered valuable growth opportunities

Daigneault described the second-round series against Minnesota as “rich” with challenges, from tactical shifts to playing with a series lead for a young Thunder squad. Game 3 was a particularly tough moment, but it ultimately tested and strengthened the team.

4. Jalen Williams shows evolving maturity

The coach pointed out Jalen Williams' ability to balance confidence and wisdom. Daigneault said a key moment where Williams shined was in Thunder's Game 7 win over Denver. He said Williams is learning from both his highs and lows this postseason, calling that growth a “secret sauce” for his development.

5. Alex Caruso’s presence is grounding and contagious

Daigneault said Caruso’s greatest strength is his ability to stay locked in moment-to-moment, whether during warmups or high-pressure plays. That focus, Daigneault said, lifts the entire team and reinforces composure in critical situations.

6. Thunder fans make a difference

Calling the home crowd “incredible,” Daigneault said OKC fans provide a lift, not just during big runs but in tough moments. He credited their energy and support for helping the team regain momentum when it was most needed.

7. Respect for Paul George’s legacy in OKC

Though Daigneault wasn’t head coach during Paul George’s time, he reflected on George’s impact, describing him as one of the most talented and graceful two-way players he’s seen. George’s professionalism also left a strong impression on the staff, Daugneault said.

