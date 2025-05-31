Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Noble County

A Red Rock man died in a single-vehicle crash on OK-15 in Noble County after his car struck a bridge railing early Saturday morning.

By: Graham Dowers

A 28-year-old man from Red Rock died early Saturday morning following a single-vehicle crash on OK-15, about a mile east of Red Rock.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Roy M. Childs was driving westbound on OK-15 around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning when his vehicle left the roadway on the left side. Troopers say the car traveled roughly 215 feet before striking a concrete bridge railing, then came to rest at the scene.

Childs was transported by Ponca City EMS to Integris Health Ponca City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

Investigators noted that Childs was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Weather conditions were clear, and the roadway was dry.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Otoe-Missouria Police Department, Red Rock Fire Department, Ponca City Fire and EMS, and Kay County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

