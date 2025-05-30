AI video warning out of Minco Public Schools

Friday, May 30th 2025, 5:28 pm
Minco Public Schools is responding to a video circulating online that shows a teacher saying inappropriate things.
The district says the video is NOT real — it was created using AI.
Law enforcement is involved, and an investigation is underway.
The district says they are working to determine who made the video, and “severe consequences will follow.”
“This garbage will not be tolerated,” the district said.
An Oklahoma native, Tevis Hillis joined the News 9 team in 2020 as a multimedia journalist. She now anchors the weekend morning newscasts. Passionate about shaping the future of journalism, Tevis also serves as executive producer and adjunct professor for OU Nightly, mentoring and teaching more than 160 students.
May 30th, 2025
May 30th, 2025
May 31st, 2025
May 31st, 2025