AI video warning out of Minco Public Schools

AI-manipulated video falsely impersonates a teacher at Minco Public Schools—the district’s forceful response and ongoing official investigation.

By: Tevis Hillis

Minco Public Schools is responding to a video circulating online that shows a teacher saying inappropriate things.

The district says the video is NOT real — it was created using AI.

Law enforcement is involved, and an investigation is underway.

The district says they are working to determine who made the video, and “severe consequences will follow.”

“This garbage will not be tolerated,” the district said.