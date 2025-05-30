1 dead in crash on Turner Turnpike, 1 mile west of Bristow

Crash on Turner Turnpike leaves one dead near Bristow.

Friday, May 30th 2025, 2:29 pm

By: Destini Pittman


BRISTOW, Okla. -

One person is dead following a Friday morning crash on the Turner Turnpike, about one mile west of Bristow, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says Alexander Tolstikov, 52, was stopped for traffic when the rear of his Volvo tractor-trailer struck a car driven by 33-year-old Sergio Escobar.

This crash caused Richard Arciga, 57, to get pinned by the vehicles for nearly three hours, according to OHP. Arciga was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP says Escobar and another passenger in his car, German Vasquez, 38, both refused treatment at the scene.

Tolstikov was not injured on the scene, according to OHP.
