Pursuit ends after shots fired outside of Atoka County Walmart

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms a pursuit has come to an end after a chase started outside of an Atoka County Walmart Friday afternoon.

By: Victor Pozadas

The suspect was involved in a theft at a Stringtown Walmart according to police, where afterwards the suspect fired shots at officers but missed.

OHP did not return fire, and no injuries or damage were reported after the scene cleared according to authorities.

Officials say the incident led to a chase which ended after the suspect crashed into another car around Fred's Fish Camp Road and US Highway 69 North of Stringtown. No bystanders were injured in the crash.

The pursuit turned into a foot chase, however OHP says the suspect is now in custody.