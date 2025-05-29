Talk About Ty: Fentanyl's local impact and one woman's journey to inform

A metro woman is spreading the word about the drug that killed her brother and his best friend.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A metro woman is spreading the word about the drug that killed her brother and his best friend. Shelby Salazar wants the message to save others from Fentanyl overdose deaths.

The non-profit "Talk About Ty" was started by Ty Hughes' older sister after his death in 2020. Salazar has since partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration and state agencies to educate Oklahomans about the dangers of Fentanyl.

“You know today is Ty’s birthday,” said Shelby Salazar, the victim’s sister. “And he would be 28.”

Hughes died five years ago on the day after Mother's Day. His best friend, a Choctaw firefighter, died hours before him. Their deaths were ruled Fentanyl overdoses.

“Was he taking it because he was in pain? Was he taking it because he was depressed?,” said Salazer. “Because he’s 22 and you’re invisible.”

Questions Salazar will never know the answers to but learned where the pills came from. Four men were arrested and charged with murder by the state Attorney General in connection to the overdose deaths.

“We were able to recover some blue pills that tested positive for Fentanyl,” said Mark Woodward, “But they were stamped to look like U.S. pharmaceutical Oxycodone.”

Knowing very little about Fentanyl at the time, Salazar made it her mission to learn about the drug and be her brother's voice to save lives.

“There is a ‘Talk About Ty’ Facebook page and Instagram page,” said Salazar.

She even started a "Spaghetti Wednesday" concept named for her brother's favorite meal as a way for groups to talk about drug problems in their communities.

“You have to talk about it,” said Salazar. “If you don’t talk about it, you can’t get any help and then you’re stuck in that cycle.”

Salazar said her message is all about education.

“I just talk about Ty and talk about Fentanyl and I state those facts,” said Salazar.

The murder charges on the four Fentanyl dealers did not stick. A local spokesperson for the DEA said their main witness, who knew the source of the pills, died in jail from COVID-19.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reports that Fentanyl deaths from 2024 are on pace to exceed the 748 deaths the year before. OBN officials said the numbers would be even higher if Oklahomans did not have access to lifesaving Narcan.