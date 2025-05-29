Oklahoma social studies standards: Group offers opt-out options for parents

Oklahoma Education group creates opt-out form for parents opposing new social studies standards. State Superintendent insists the decision should rest between parents and schools.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Approved controversial social studies standards have a group of Oklahoma parents pushing back. Leaders with the grassroots organization We’re Oklahoma Education highlighted an Oklahoma law that allows parents to opt out of these new standards.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has repeatedly said he wants to give power back to parents over their children’s education. However, Erica Watkins heard another message.

“We champion parents’ rights in Oklahoma,” Watkins said. “It’s just very funny that it’s never the parents’ rights that disagree with him about things.”

Watkins leads We’re Oklahoma Education or WOKE. WOKE is an organization made up of parents who say they believe in a balanced education system.

“I don’t want my children exposed to propaganda,” Watkins said.

The State Board of Education and lawmakers approved social studies standards that require lessons -- including teachings from the bible and pushing false narratives about the 2020 election results.

"I am worried about their future,” Watkins said.

Watkins' team created a form for parents to exclude their kids from content that may conflict with their personal, cultural, or religious beliefs. Watkins said the team made the form simple for parents. They just have to fill out their school information. Then parents can check off things that they don’t want their students to participate in.

“That way you can get alternate assignments instead of some of these things that are asked in these standards,” Watkins said.

OKC attorney Ed Blau said Oklahoma passed a parents' bill of rights in 2014.

“On its face, the form appears valid,” Blau said. “This is not new. They were passed to keep certain so-called liberal teachers and liberal educators from indoctrinating students with their ideals.”

Blau said sweeping opposition to these standards could lead to problems for schools. This includes potential logistical issues and divided classrooms.

“I expect these opt-outs to be pretty widespread,” Blau said. “What do you do with all the kids?”

Watkins said she agrees that parents have rights, but that rights exist for parents of all backgrounds.

“There are people from many different religions,” Watkins said. “There are people who don’t practice religions. Those people are a part of our society and deserve to be represented and treated with respect.”

In response, Walters said in a statement, "We want parents to have control of their child's education. If they choose to opt their child out of certain lesson plans, then the child won't take part in that lesson plan. If the parent wishes their child take part in certain lesson plans, then the child will take part in those lesson plans. Again, this is between the parent and the school. Under no circumstance is it appropriate for an outside, Left-wing organization to interfere in this process.

"This non-profit who is self-described as a "Woke MOB" would prefer Oklahoma students be indoctrinated with a Left-wing, radicalized, ideology in the classroom. That will never happen under my watch as State Superintendent. The process that has long existed for parents to opt their children out of certain lesson plans is between the parent and the school - not an outside, politically-motivated organization. There will never be a scenario in Oklahoma where it will be appropriate for a politically-motivated organization to blatantly interfere with a child's education."

Oklahoma Social Studies Standards

Senate Republicans decline to hear challenge to social studies standards

Your Vote Counts: What Happens Next With Ongoing Social Studies Standards 'Fiasco' in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma lawmaker files joint resolution to disapprove proposed state social studies and science standards

'We can't just read 400 pages in 36 hours': Board members & Walters at odds over social studies standards

﻿New social studies standards feature 2020 election 'discrepancy' reports, COVID-19 lab claims: Lawmakers to review changes