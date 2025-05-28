No one will be charged in the hot car death of Cleveland County, Oklahoma K-9 officer

No charges filed in the 2024 death of K-9 officer Dolar, who succumbed to heat in a poorly equipped Cleveland Co. Sheriff's Office vehicle, says Oklahoma County DA.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

The Oklahoma County District Attorney announced Wednesday that no charges will be filed in the 2024 death of a Cleveland County K-9 officer that died after being left in a hot car.

K-9 Dolar was found dead inside a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office vehicle while his handler attended training in the summer of 2024.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Mourns K-9 Death

DA Vicki Behenna said her office examined emails, pictures, interviews, and reports provided to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation about the dog's death. However, Behenna said the incident was not criminal in nature.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: OSBI Requested To Investigate Death Of Cleveland Co. K-9 Deputy

“This was a failure all the way around,” DA Behenna said in a news release sent to News 9. “The vehicle assigned to Dolar’s handler was not set up as a canine unit. It did not have a built-in kennel or a heat alarm system. The vehicle that was properly equipped as a K-9 unit was removed from Dolar’s handler a month prior to Dolar’s death. That vehicle was used as a pool car when another handler’s vehicle was being repaired. These were all contributing factors that led to Dolar’s death.”

Behenna also said Dolar's death could have been prevented is the deputy had proper equipment.

From the news release:

Oklahoma Drug Dog Standards and Guidelines #12 state that a vehicle used to transport a police dog should be equipped with a heat sensor monitoring device. The OSBI investigation revealed that it was known the air conditioning in the vehicle assigned to Dolar’s handler had problems. In fact, the vehicle would stop blowing cold air when idling, which was also known at the time of Dolar’s death.

“I hope moving forward that all Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handlers are provided the appropriate vehicle and equipment to keep the K-9 Officers safe and avoid another death like Dolar’s,” said Behenna.

LEARN MORE: OSBI Called To Investigate After Cleveland County K-9 Deputy Found Dead In Hot Car

After Dolar's death, In a news release posted to Facebook, Sheriff Chris Amason confirmed Dolar was left inside his handler’s car during training on Thursday. Temperatures that day hit a record high of 99 and over 130 degrees inside a car. In a statement on social media, Sheriff Amason said:

“We are devastated to by the loss of K9 Dolar. Not only was he a remarkable working dog, but he was also a beloved member of our family.”

In a statement on Facebook, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said,

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office acknowledges the District Attorney’s decision to decline filing criminal charges in the tragic death of K9 Dolar. We fully support and agree with that decision. The facts of the case do not suggest criminal intent, and we recognize this incident as a heartbreaking accident.

That said, this tragedy was preventable.

K9 Dolar was a loyal and dedicated partner—more than just a law enforcement asset, he was family. His loss is deeply felt by our entire agency, and we mourn his passing with heavy hearts.

While we accept that no criminal wrongdoing occurred, we also accept full responsibility for ensuring that something like this never happens again. We have conducted a thorough internal review and are implementing new safeguards and procedures to better protect our K9 partners in every aspect of their service.

Their loyalty, sacrifice, and service demand our vigilance.

We appreciate the outpouring of support from the public during this difficult time, and we remain committed to honoring Dolar’s legacy by continuing to strengthen the professionalism and care with which we handle every life entrusted to our agency.