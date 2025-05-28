Gov. Stitt signs bill impacting number of Oklahoma elections

Gov. Stitt signs new law limiting the number of elections in Oklahoma. Lawmakers say they hope to boost voter turnout by reducing special elections and consolidating general election dates.

Wednesday, May 28th 2025, 5:58 am

By: Christian Hans


Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs more bills into law as the legislative session comes to an end, one of which will limit the number of elections in the state.

Beginning in 2026, general elections will only be allowed to occur between the months of June and August, as well as in November.

December general elections will be allowed every four years, starting in 2025.

The new law would also only allow three special elections in even-numbered years and 7 in odd-numbered years.

Lawmakers say they hope the changes will increase voter participation.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 28th, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

April 18th, 2025

April 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 28th, 2025

May 28th, 2025

May 28th, 2025

May 28th, 2025