Gov. Stitt signs bill impacting number of Oklahoma elections

Gov. Stitt signs new law limiting the number of elections in Oklahoma. Lawmakers say they hope to boost voter turnout by reducing special elections and consolidating general election dates.

By: Christian Hans

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs more bills into law as the legislative session comes to an end, one of which will limit the number of elections in the state.

Beginning in 2026, general elections will only be allowed to occur between the months of June and August, as well as in November.

December general elections will be allowed every four years, starting in 2025.

The new law would also only allow three special elections in even-numbered years and 7 in odd-numbered years.

Lawmakers say they hope the changes will increase voter participation.