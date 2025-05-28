OBN seizes 14,780 marijuana plants in Pontotoc County

Pontotoc County's JZ Happy Farms caught operating under fraudulent registration. Discover more about the major marijuana seizure involving multiple agencies.

By: Destini Pittman

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics’ Marijuana Enforcement Teams executed a search warrant Tuesday at a Pontotoc County marijuana grow operation believed to be operating under a fraudulent registration.

Agents raided JZ Happy Farms, located at 28310 County Road 1600 near Tupelo, as part of an ongoing investigation, the agency said in a statement. During the search, agents seized 14,780 marijuana plants and 344 pounds of processed marijuana.

OBN agents were assisted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Pontotoc County Commissioner’s Office.