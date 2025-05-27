Del City Police share body cam footage of foot chase, arrest

Del City Police released body cam video of officers chasing down a suspect on Monday. The department says the man taken into custody fled from police using a stolen vehicle before attempting to escape on foot.

By: Michael Johnston

The Del City Police Department released body cam video of officers chasing down a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle chase.

Investigators say officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Monday near Southeast 24th Street and Vickie Drive.

An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect took off, leading them on a brief chase through the neighborhood.

Police say the suspect ended up driving through a dead end at Southeast 19th Street and Epperly Drive, before attempting to flee on foot.

The suspect then ran through some backyards but was taken into custody after being tased.

Police say the suspect was transported to the hospital to get checked out before being transported to jail.

Police also said investigators made contact with the victim and were able to get their vehicle returned to them.



