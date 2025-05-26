Oklahomans pay tribute to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day: 'That’s the best way we honor the fallen'

Oklahomans gathered to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

By: Sylvia Corkill

Memorial Day ceremonies across the country paid tribute to America's fallen soldiers.

Gathered at the Oklahoma National Guard Museum, veterans and military families honored the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. Members of the 145th Army Band opened Monday's ceremony as Oklahoman's gathered to remember U.S. Armed Forces veterans both past and present.

Keynote speaker and Oklahoma National Guard Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Col. Michael Scanlon emphasized the importance of recognizing what our fallen heroes and their loved ones sacrificed in the name of freedom.

“I’m so grateful for all of them. What they’ve given us and what we’ve learned from them. Without them-- what am I? Nothing,” said Scanlon.

With Memorial Day offering a time for reflection, remembrance, and unity---Scanlon said the best way to honor those who died is by caring their memories with us every day.

“That’s the best way we honor the fallen by applying their best qualities to what we do. That’s something that comes very naturally to military service regardless of branch, that’s what we do,” said Scanlon.

Home to The Oklahoma National Guard Museum and the 45th Infantry Museum for 48 years ---Monday's ceremony marks the last in the museum’s current location.

“The new building is beautiful, but the memories are of this place and stepping out is a sore spot, but change is inevitable,” said Scanlon.

And while next year’s Memorial Day ceremony will take place in the new home for the museum, its memories, just as those of our veterans, will not be forgotten.

“The memories are here; the history is here beyond the artifacts. It’s also the people I’ve met, the people I’ve spoken to,” said Scanlon.

You can pay tribute to the Memorial Holiday by visiting a military memorial or museum. The Oklahoma National Guard Museum will operate from its current location through Saturday.

Its new location is scheduled to open in the Summer of 2026.