Watch: Jalen Williams on learning from losses before Game 4

By: Jeremie Poplin

Q: What’s the mindset coming off a tough Game 3 loss?

Williams: Just flushing the game, taking what we can from it, and learning. If you’re not ready to play, that’s what happens. So we’re just trying to reset, get back to that 0-0 mentality, and understand it’s a new game. They’re still down in the series, and they’ll come out hungry again — we’ve got to match that.

Q: How much does it help that each playoff game feels like its own entity?

Williams: That’s one of the biggest things I’ve learned in my two years in the playoffs — every game is so unique. The situation changes every time — down two, up one, tied — it all feels different. It helps you mentally reset and focus just on the next game.

Q: Is it easier to flush a game when nothing goes right versus when one thing goes wrong?

Williams: Yeah, in a way. We’re a team that doesn’t make excuses. When you lose by a lot, it forces you to self-reflect more than if you lose by one. Both have learning value, but it's easier to flush one like that and say, "That wasn’t us."

Q: The team’s been great at bouncing back after losses this season — does that give you confidence?

Williams: It does. I wouldn’t say we lean on it, but we take pride in that resilience. It gives us confidence that we can respond the right way.

Q: What have you learned about the team over the past few days?

Williams: Our ability to flush a game and keep the right attitude. I guess we’ll see tonight what we’ve really learned. But the goal is to come out with the right mindset and get back at it.

Q: With how different the games have been, what’s been the key to winning when you’ve played well?

Williams: For both teams, it comes down to competing at a high level with consistency. It's about matching or exceeding your opponent’s intensity and paying attention to detail — doing those things for as long as possible.

Q: What’s the mental challenge of leading in a series?

Williams: Not getting complacent. Human nature kicks in and tells you to relax when you're up, so you have to fight that. That’s what happened last game. It wasn’t necessarily about bad shooting — it was more about lapses, not being physical, and losing focus defensively.

Q: What did the team take away from watching film?

Williams: The biggest takeaway was the little things — the details we’ve been good at all year. It wasn’t about X’s and O’s, just cleaning up the habits and fundamentals that define us.