Oklahomans honor fallen heroes at Memorial Day ceremonies

By: Graham Dowers

On this Memorial Day, ceremonies across Oklahoma paid tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in service to the country.

At the Oklahoma National Guard Museum, the afternoon ceremony began with a performance by members of the 145th Army Band, setting a solemn and respectful tone. Veterans, active-duty service members, and military families gathered to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event served as one of many held statewide, reminding Oklahomans of the true meaning of Memorial Day: reflection, gratitude, and remembrance.