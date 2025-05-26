Police identify victim in deadly high school graduation party shooting

Midwest City Police have identified 21-year-old Ethan Biox as the victim in a deadly shooting at a high school graduation party, with no arrests made yet.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Police are searching for answers after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed during a large high school graduation party in Midwest City Friday night.

According to the Midwest City Police Department, officers were called to the scene near Northeast 10th Street and Air Depot Boulevard, where a crowd of approximately 100 people had gathered to celebrate.

When officers arrived, they found Ethan Biox, 21, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say he was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries, police confirmed.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made, and investigators are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Midwest City Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.