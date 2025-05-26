A police chase ends deadly after a driver is pulled over for a traffic violation.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. when the police pulled over the driver of a grey Dodge Ram pick up on Northwest 23rd and Walker.

By: Stephanie Maniche

It ended with the driver of the pickup slamming into a car just a couple of blocks away on Southwest 25th and Walker.

Police say the driver could face multiple charges.

“It could go from a felony charge of causing a serious injury collision without a license to all the way up to murder 2,” said OCPD Captain Tommy Joyce

Police say the driver had a suspended license and is also facing alluding charges.

Both the driver and the innocent victim were taken to the hospital where the victim later died.

Police say they had a drug recognition expert on scene to evaluate whether the driver was impaired.

Names of both the victim and the driver have not been released.