A police chase ends deadly after a driver is pulled over for a traffic violation.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. when the police pulled over the driver of a grey Dodge Ram pick up on Northwest 23rd and Walker.  

Sunday, May 25th 2025, 10:16 pm

By: Stephanie Maniche


OKLAHOMA CITY -

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday when police pulled over the driver of a grey Dodge Ram pick up on Northwest 23rd and Walker.  

It ended with the driver of the pickup slamming into a car just a couple of blocks away on Southwest 25th and Walker.  

Police say the driver could face multiple charges.  

“It could go from a felony charge of causing a serious injury collision without a license to all the way up to murder 2,” said OCPD Captain Tommy Joyce  

Police say the driver had a suspended license and is also facing alluding charges.  

Both the driver and the innocent victim were taken to the hospital where the victim later died.  

Police say they had a drug recognition expert on scene to evaluate whether the driver was impaired.  

Names of both the victim and the driver have not been released. 
