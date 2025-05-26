Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 25

Sunday, May 25th 2025, 10:34 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins, John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.
Thunder Report: MVP SGA still leading the series 2-1 in the WCF
Thunder WCF: Perkins breaks it down with Dean
OU Softball head to the Women's College World Series
OSU,OU,ORU Baseball overview and selection predictions
One-on-one with Voice of the Thunder Matt Pinto
