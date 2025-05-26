Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 25

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins, John Holcomb and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.

Sunday, May 25th 2025, 10:34 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Toby's Top 3

Thunder Report: MVP SGA still leading the series 2-1 in the WCF

Thunder WCF: Perkins breaks it down with Dean

OU Softball head to the Women's College World Series

OSU,OU,ORU Baseball overview and selection predictions

One-on-one with Voice of the Thunder Matt Pinto

OKC Thunder: Keys to Game 4

﻿Golf overview: NCAA Regional and PGA Schwab Tourney
