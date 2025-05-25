2025 Indianapolis 500 results: Alex Palou holds off Marcus Ericsson to win his first Indy 500

IndyCar driver Alex Palou makes history by becoming the first Spaniard to win the Indianapolis 500. Palou edges out Marcus Ericsson in a thrilling finish, securing his third season victory.

By: CBS Sports

In an affirmation of his status as one of the best IndyCar drivers of his generation, Alex Palou took the lead from Marcus Ericsson with 14 laps to go and led the rest of the way to win the 109th Indianapolis 500, earning his first win in The Greatest Spectacle in Racing and his third win in five races to start the NTT IndyCar Series season. Palou, who has won the IndyCar championship three out of the last four seasons including two in a row, earns his 15th career win and becomes the first driver from Spain to win the Indy 500.

Palou had opened the month of May at Indianapolis by winning the Indianapolis Grand Prix on the Speedway's road course, but to date he had never won IndyCar's signature race, nor had he ever won on an oval. But after saving enough fuel to go on the attack in the last 20 laps, Palou charged past Ericsson entering Turn 1 with 14 laps to go, then rode in the wake of two cars on the tail end of the lead lap in front of him, using the tow off them to hold off Ericsson and win the 500 for the first time.

Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden failed to finish due to fuel pressure issues, while NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson saw his race end in a multi-car crash on Lap 92.

Alex Palou wins the Indianapolis 500

White flag this time by. It's between Palou and Ericsson for the win. Palou tries to break the tow of Ericsson down the backstretch, but Ericsson's going to have an opportunity to get by him!

Ericsson gets loose coming off Turn 3, and just as that happens, the caution comes out for a crash on the backstretch! The yellow and checkered flags will wave, and Alex Palou crosses the Yard of Bricks to WIN the 109th Indianapolis 500!











