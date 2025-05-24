Midwest City police investigate deadly shooting at high school graduation party

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed at a high school graduation party in Midwest City, prompting a homicide investigation and a call for public tips.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A shooting at a high school graduation party in Midwest City left one person dead and prompted a homicide investigation.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to reports of gunfire near N. Oak Grove. When they arrived, officers say they encountered dozens of people running from the scene and leaving in vehicles.

In a nearby front yard, officers say they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Officers say they immediately began life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to OU Medical Center.

Police say the victim, identified as 21-year-old Ethan Buycks of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting occurred at an open-invitation pool party that had drawn a crowd of approximately 100 people, mostly in connection with recent high school graduations. Detectives say they canvassed the neighborhood Friday night, interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

As of Saturday, no suspect has been identified, and police are urging the public to come forward with any information that may help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Doolittle at (405) 739-1328 or the Midwest City Police non-emergency line at (405) 739-1388.