Police respond to Midwest City shooting near Oak Grove Drive and Shadybrook Drive, treating an injured man on the scene.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Midwest City, where one man is injured.

Police say the shooting is near Oak Grove Drive and Shadybrook Drive.

Officials on the scene say they are treating a male victim on the scene.

The condition was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say a suspect fled on foot.

This is a developing story; refresh this page for updates.