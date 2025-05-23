Lawton couple pleads guilty to child sex trafficicking case

Lawton couple pleads guilty in federal court—trafficking minors for sex work across Texas

By: Tevis Hillis

-

A Lawton couple has pleaded guilty in a federal court to a child sex trafficking case.

Nia Hall and Jackie Duncan have pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic minors for commercial sex acts. Federal prosecutors say the couple recruited two runaway teens from a Lawton group home, taking them to cities in Texas where the minors were forced into sex work.

Court documents reveal that Hall and Duncan kept the money the kids earned.

Both now face up to life in federal prison.