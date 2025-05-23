Lawton couple pleads guilty to child sex trafficicking case

Lawton couple pleads guilty in federal court—trafficking minors for sex work across Texas

Friday, May 23rd 2025, 3:43 pm

By: Tevis Hillis


LAWTON, Okla. -

A Lawton couple has pleaded guilty in a federal court to a child sex trafficking case.

Nia Hall and Jackie Duncan have pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic minors for commercial sex acts. Federal prosecutors say the couple recruited two runaway teens from a Lawton group home, taking them to cities in Texas where the minors were forced into sex work.

Court documents reveal that Hall and Duncan kept the money the kids earned.

Both now face up to life in federal prison.
Tevis Hillis
Tevis Hillis

An Oklahoma native, Tevis Hillis joined the News 9 team in 2020 as a multimedia journalist. She now anchors the weekend morning newscasts. Passionate about shaping the future of journalism, Tevis also serves as executive producer and adjunct professor for OU Nightly, mentoring and teaching more than 160 students.

