Zombie outbreak? OKC ranks among top U.S. cities to escape the undead

Oklahoma City ranks third among the best U.S. cities to escape during a zombie outbreak.

By: Sydney Price

-

With The Last of Us season two back on our screens, many are asking the age-old question: How long could you survive in a zombie apocalypse?

Excavator Parts Direct (EPD), a leading aftermarket parts supplier for construction and industrial machinery, did a study ranking 20 of the most populous U.S. cities for how easy it would be to escape in the event of a zombie apocalypse, and Oklahoma City ranked third-best.

The rankings are based on these criteria: road conditions, distance to rural areas, population and traffic density, number of gas stations, walkability, and car ownership rates.

According to the findings, Oklahoma City ranks third for having both a low population density, with just 1,123 people per square mile, and minimal traffic congestion, with an average level of only 16%.

Despite its large land area of 606.2 square miles, the city offers easy access to surrounding rural regions, making it ideal for those looking to distance themselves from densely populated zones.

Nearby escape destinations include Lake Thunderbird, located 35 miles away, and Glen Collins Memorial Park, just 31 miles from the city center.

If you're curious how other cities across the United States compare to OKC, here's the top 20 list along with their survivability rates: