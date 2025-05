Huge applause as Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives NBA's Most Valuable Player award at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accepted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award Thursday night before Oklahoma City’s playoff game at the Paycom Center.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was on hand to present the trophy in front of a roaring home crowd.

See the moment below.

