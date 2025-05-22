Arcadia Lake is ready for Memorial Day weekend

The flood waters have receded, the cleanup is nearly complete, and Arcadia Lake is ready for big crowds this Memorial Day weekend. Bill Begley with the City of Edmond tells us what to expect when we arrive at the lake.
Thursday, May 22nd 2025, 7:32 am
By: Michael Johnston,Kylee Dedmon
EDMOND, Okla. -
The Bobcat campsite is still closed to the public as they repair the road leading to the camp
Boat ramps and docks are now open
The online reservation system is back up
Operate water vehicles safely
Anticipate heavier boat traffic
Watch out for possible debris in the water
Wear life vests and be aware of people around you
Check the boat count at arcadialakeok.com before bringing your boat to the lake. Only 150 boats can be on the lake at one time.
