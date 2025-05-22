Arcadia Lake is ready for Memorial Day weekend

The flood waters have receded, the cleanup is nearly complete, and Arcadia Lake is ready for big crowds this Memorial Day weekend. Bill Begley with the City of Edmond tells us what to expect when we arrive at the lake.

By: Michael Johnston, Kylee Dedmon

-

The flood waters have receded, the cleanup is nearly complete, and Arcadia Lake is ready for big crowds this Memorial Day weekend.

Bill Begley with the City of Edmond tells us what to expect when we arrive at the lake.

The Bobcat campsite is still closed to the public as they repair the road leading to the camp Boat ramps and docks are now open The online reservation system is back up Operate water vehicles safely Anticipate heavier boat traffic Watch out for possible debris in the water Wear life vests and be aware of people around you Check the boat count at arcadialakeok.com before bringing your boat to the lake. Only 150 boats can be on the lake at one time.



