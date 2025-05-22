Megan Gold's Thursday morning forecast

News 9 Meteorologist Megan Gold has your Thursday morning forecast.

Thursday, May 22nd 2025, 4:08 am

By: Megan Gold


OKLAHOMA CITY -

News 9 Meteorologist Megan Gold has your Thursday morning forecast.
Megan Gold
Megan Gold

Meteorologist Megan Gold, born and raised in Oklahoma, joined the Griffin Media team in January 2022. Previously the weekend morning meteorologist on sister station News On 6, you can now catch Megan’s weather and traffic reports weekday mornings on News 9 This Morning. In addition to her passion for weather, the cause nearest and dearest to her heart is championing young students to become involved in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) studies.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 22nd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

Top Headlines

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025