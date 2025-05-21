Newcastle police car totaled after lightning strike, OMAG responds

A Newcastle police vehicle struck by lightning is likely a total loss, and OMAG officials explain the insurance claim process and next steps.

By: Graham Dowers

-

After a Newcastle police cruiser was struck by lightning during Monday’s severe storms, officials at the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG) say the claim process is already in motion, and the vehicle will be declared a total loss.

Watch: Lightning strikes Newcastle, Oklahoma police car: must-see video

Jeff Bryant, associate general counsel and director of legal services at OMAG, explained that while he’s typically involved only if a claim escalates to legal action, the early stages of this particular claim have moved quickly.

“The situation you're talking about here, where lightning strikes a police car, that should be fairly routine,” Bryant said.

The City of Newcastle sent a claim form to OMAG on Tuesday.

According to Bryant, once the appraiser confirms the vehicle is beyond repair, OMAG will issue a payment to the City of Newcastle for the actual cash value of the patrol unit. The vehicle itself would then be salvaged, and any recoverable parts may help offset the cost of the claim.

Although Bryant emphasized he hadn’t seen photos of the vehicle, he acknowledged that lightning strikes on vehicles, especially those with complex electrical systems like police cruisers, often render them a total loss.

“If it is [a total loss], it’s usually a quick turnaround,” Bryant said. “So they can move on with buying a replacement vehicle, which they need.”

Bryant also noted there are no legal exclusions under OMAG’s municipal coverage when it comes to lightning or other weather-related incidents, provided the vehicle was listed on the city’s insured property schedule.

Bryant defined a “total loss” as damage where repair costs exceed the vehicle’s value, though the decision isn’t always black and white.

“It doesn’t have to be 100%. Sometimes it’s 40 to 60% of the value, and we’ll also factor in what the city wants to do. Some may prefer to repair a well-maintained vehicle rather than replace it.”

When asked how often OMAG sees lightning-related claims involving emergency vehicles, Bryant said they’re uncommon, though not unheard of.

“I would say not very common,” Bryant said. "When this call came through, somebody was walking by my office, and they said, 'I think there was another one in another city recently.'"

For now, OMAG continues to coordinate with the City of Newcastle to finalize the appraisal and move forward with the claim.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the lightning strike, and no injuries were reported.