Department of Justice ends Biden-era investigation into OKC Police

By: Christian Hans

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday it has begun the process of dismissing lawsuits filed against several police departments across the country, including in Oklahoma.

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division says lawsuits filed by the Biden administration before President Donald Trump's term accused the Louisville Police Department in Kentucky and the Minneapolis Police Department in Minnesota of unconstitutional policing practices.

The DOJ also says the Biden administration intended to subject the Louisville and Minneapolis police departments to sweeping consent decrees that went far beyond the administration’s accusations of unconstitutional conduct.

“Overbroad police consent decrees divest local control of policing from communities where it belongs, turning that power over to unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats, often with an anti-police agenda,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said. “Today, we are ending the Biden Civil Rights Division’s failed experiment of handcuffing local leaders and police departments with factually unjustified consent decrees.”

The Civil Rights Division says it will take steps to dismiss the Louisville and Minneapolis lawsuits with prejudice, closing the underlying investigations into the Louisville and Minneapolis police departments and retracting the Biden administration’s findings of constitutional violations.

The Civil Rights Division will also be closing its investigations into, and retracting the Biden administration’s findings of constitutional violations on the part of, the following additional local police departments: